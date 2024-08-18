Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Acquires $13,924.00 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 13,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $13,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,601,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:RVP opened at $0.98 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

