Reviewing Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) and TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG)

TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TGI Solar Power Group and Nextracker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nextracker $2.74 billion 2.06 $306.24 million $3.36 11.59

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than TGI Solar Power Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A Nextracker 14.87% -20.75% 14.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TGI Solar Power Group and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TGI Solar Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextracker 0 4 18 0 2.82

Nextracker has a consensus price target of $58.45, suggesting a potential upside of 50.11%. Given Nextracker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextracker is more favorable than TGI Solar Power Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Nextracker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Nextracker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextracker beats TGI Solar Power Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc. and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc. in June 2008. TGI Solar Power Group Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Ewing, New Jersey.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

