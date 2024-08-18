Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.75. The stock had a trading volume of 247,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $160.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

