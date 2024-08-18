Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 441,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,140. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

