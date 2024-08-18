Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.53.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

