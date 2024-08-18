Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.15. The stock had a trading volume of 916,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. The firm has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.33.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

