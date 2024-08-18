Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.60. 30,427,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,672,992. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

