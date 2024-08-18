Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $251.15. 369,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,178. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.