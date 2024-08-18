RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,851.04

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,851.04 ($23.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,882 ($24.03). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,870 ($23.88), with a volume of 481,438 shares traded.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,852.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,839.38.

RIT Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,863.64%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

