RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

RSF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 140.0% during the second quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,501,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

