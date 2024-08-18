Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W&T Offshore in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

WTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of WTI opened at $2.25 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $330.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 731,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 285,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274,156 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

