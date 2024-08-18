Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$18.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.11.
In related news, Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300 in the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
