RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of RTX by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

RTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.33.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

