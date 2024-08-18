Saga (SAGA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.42 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Saga token can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $138.32 million and approximately $34.42 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,026,559,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,694,263 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,026,568,030 with 99,697,331 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.39422081 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $38,738,843.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,026,568,030 with 99,697,331 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.39422081 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $38,738,843.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/."

