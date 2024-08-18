Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $288.70 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.01 or 0.04384215 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,856,110,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,835,481,371 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

