Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,287,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971,509. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

