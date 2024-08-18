Saxon Interests Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,374,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,952,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after buying an additional 128,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,631. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

