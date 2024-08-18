Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. 594,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

