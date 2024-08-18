Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 1,623 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,237. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

