Saxon Interests Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $273.17. 2,571,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

