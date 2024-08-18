Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.96. 244,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,598. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $88.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.