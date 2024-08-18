Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 17,139 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 678,231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 273,706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 180,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 735,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 49,332 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 475,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

