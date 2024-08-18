ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.
In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $341,630.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,745. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
