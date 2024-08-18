Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 127,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 167,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
SCHF opened at $39.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab International Equity ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.