Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 425,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 289,099 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,337,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,467.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 205,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 200,822 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,352.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.