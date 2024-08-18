SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $69.00 at TD Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Dbs Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

