Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan Sells 2,000 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SXT opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,389,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,721,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

