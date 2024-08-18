Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Grows By 6.1%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. ( NYSE:AKA Free Report ) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKA stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $249.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

