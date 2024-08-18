Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Increases By 13.6%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 98,896 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 127.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,559. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.