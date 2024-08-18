Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Drops By 10.9%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 473,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.7 days.
Arca Continental Price Performance
Shares of EMBVF stock remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Friday. Arca Continental has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.
About Arca Continental
