Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Drops By 12.9%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Stories

