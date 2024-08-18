Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Declines By 14.6%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
In related news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,066.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 688,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,815.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,690 shares of company stock worth $40,162 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,421,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.
