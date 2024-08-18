Short Interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expands By 13.1%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $96,902.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,729,000 after buying an additional 3,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 576,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 77,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.