Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Increases By 19.4%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNEFF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

