Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Rises By 10.6%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 762,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BAH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.67. 561,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,199. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.04.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
