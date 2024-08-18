Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Declines By 18.4%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 569,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Friday. 124,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.29. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $7.59.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

