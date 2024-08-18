Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Grows By 20.7%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 967,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 802,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Central Puerto Stock Down 1.7 %

Central Puerto stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 1,441.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Central Puerto by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

