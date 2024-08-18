Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rises By 18.1%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Chimerix by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Chimerix Stock Up 22.1 %

NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $1.02. 2,253,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,419. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $91.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

