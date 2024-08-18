Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Rises By 28.7%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 178.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

CHT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 82,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.4736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.33%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.