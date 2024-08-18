Short Interest in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Decreases By 11.3%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,518,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. 1,563,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

