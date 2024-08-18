Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Expands By 29.1%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,764. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

