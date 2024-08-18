Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Rises By 15.0%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF remained flat at $9.42 during midday trading on Friday. 78 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

