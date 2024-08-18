Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Declines By 15.6%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGRP traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 407,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

