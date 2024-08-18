Short Interest in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Grows By 21.4%

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of FMET opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $32.10.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.
