Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Rises By 5.4%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 590.0 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

