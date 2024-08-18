Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Rises By 5.4%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 590.0 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $9.23.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.