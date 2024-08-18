Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Declines By 16.9%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.
FirstRand Price Performance
FirstRand stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $4.46.
FirstRand Company Profile
