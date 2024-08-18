Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Declines By 16.9%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

FirstRand Price Performance

FirstRand stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

