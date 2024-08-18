Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Rises By 18.8%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULTP opened at $18.55 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

