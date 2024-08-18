Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Rises By 18.8%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Fulton Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ FULTP opened at $18.55 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.
Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement
Fulton Financial Company Profile
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.