Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Decreases By 13.5%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,948,300 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 8,036,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,896.6 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.46. 860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.71.
About Grupo Bimbo
