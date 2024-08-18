Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Decreases By 13.5%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,948,300 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 8,036,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,896.6 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.46. 860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

