Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Rises By 16.5%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hays Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 on Friday. Hays has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.
About Hays
