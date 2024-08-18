Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Rises By 16.5%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hays Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 on Friday. Hays has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

