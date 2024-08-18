Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Grows By 23.8%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,945. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $679.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1922 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.